By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

5/6/2020 1:41 pm

Activision Blizzard was not the only company to reveal how much money it generated during the last financial quarter of 2020 thanks to microtransactions. EA did not have such impressive results, and we even see a drop in revenue in this department.

For the quarter ended March 31, EA earned $ 789 million from live services, as they refer to microtransactions, which is below the $ 845 million for the same period last year. However, over the past 12 months, EA has managed to generate $ 2.779 billion dollars in games live services. This is not a complete picture of how much money EA makes from microtransactions, since mobile revenue, which is $ 138 million, and full game downloads, at $ 190 million, are not counted for live services.

EA also commented on microtransaction revenue, saying last year’s fourth quarter figures benefited from the launch of Apex Legends, making it a difficult comparison. On the positive side, EA said its Ultimate Team modes “grew strongly.” This is what the company’s CEO Andrew Wilson said:

“In the future, we believe that live services that include optional digital monetization, when done correctly, provide a very important element of choice that can extend and enhance the experience in our games. We are committed to continually working with our players to deliver the right experience in each of our live games and services. ”

Speaking of EA, the company plans to offer more support for Nintendo Switch in fiscal year 2021.

Via: EA

Gameplay of Prince of Persia: Redemption revealed, canceled game of this saga



This is how Tifa and Aerith look like Persona 5 characters

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.