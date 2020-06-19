Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although Electronic Arts was one of the companies that presented itself with hype and cymbal at that Switch reveal event in 2017, the hybrid console community considers that it has been due in terms of releases and that it has not fully complied with its commitment to support the Nintendo platform. However, this could change soon as an important announcement was made today.

During EA Play 2020, EA dedicated a brief space to talk about their plans to launch on Switch and there they announced that they will bring 7 games to the hybrid console over the next 12 months. According to the company, this plan will start with Burnout Paradise: Remastered, which by the way will arrive tomorrow, and will continue with the debut of Apex Legends, whose release date on Switch is unknown.

On the other hand, a few moments ago the official account of Nintendo of America announced that the new game from the creators of Faith, Lost in Random, will arrive on Switch in 2021, so that this could be the third game to debut before 30 of June 2021. Following that idea, there would be 4 EA games left for Switch to be announced.

Embark on a journey with Even and her sidekick Dicey as they play the odds and break the curse of Random when #LostInRandom by @ZoinkGames rolls onto #NintendoSwitch in 2021! pic.twitter.com/E6oQQUcAIc – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

