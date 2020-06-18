EA It remains one of the largest and most important video game distributors in the video game industry. Like other companies, they will make the leap to the new generation of consoles during the last quarter of this year. The 2020 EA Play is special because they will show their first proposals for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Let’s not forget that the company has very popular licenses like FIFA or Star Wars itself.

Perhaps the game that most generates expectation of the event is precisely Star Wars: Squadrons, of which we were able to enjoy its first cinematic trailer at the beginning of the week. And it is that their mechanics will allow us to experience the combat between spaceships. However, EA is expected to have some surprises tucked up its sleeve, such as the Battlefield 6 announcement or the remastered Mass Effect trilogy. Will we see any completely new intellectual property? We do not rule it out either.

It will always be interesting to see how a company takes its first steps in a new generation. One of the titles that is never missing on new consoles is FIFA, EA’s most successful sports offering. FIFA 21 is set to be the game that will open the curtain on the king of sports on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We will see if they are able to take advantage of the technical potential of both platforms to improve the audiovisual section.

We will update this post as EA releases its new titles.

‘Apex Legends’ for Nintendo Switch

One of today’s most successful battle royale, Apex Legends, will welcome its fifth season. They announced that the game will have cross-play support starting in the fall and finally will release the long-awaited version for Nintendo Switch.

It Takes Two

It Takes Two is the new game by Josef Fares, creator of * A Way Out.

Lost in Random

Lost In Random is being developed by Zoink Games (Fe). His artistic style is quite striking.

Developing…