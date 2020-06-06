We are in June, and for all lovers of video games, this month is an important month because at the beginning of this the most important fair of video games is celebrated, the E3, an appointment where they announce the next novelties of video games . It is true that in recent years the fair has been losing steam and companies, such as Sony. Still, as every year we looked forward to this appointment, but nevertheless, this year due to the pandemic that the world suffers due to COVID-19, the Angelina fair has been suspended. But do not panic, that we will not run out of ads, since throughout this summer there will be different digital events to publicize the upcoming titles of the different companies.

EA Play Live delayed until June 18

Unfortunately, in the last week the world is not only fighting a pandemic due to the coronavirus, but it is also fighting another virus that, although we are in 2020, unfortunately continues to exist, racism. Faced with all the proposals that are emerging in the United States and in other countries for the murder of a black citizen, many celebrities and companies are supporting the fight against racism, including the video game industry. Many companies had their digital events planned for these days. However, given this complex situation, they have decided to delay these announcements, out of respect for everything that is happening. EA was one of the companies that had its own event scheduled for June 11. However, we just learned that the EA Play Live will be held on June 18 at 11:00 p.m.. This has been announced on their official Twitter account.

