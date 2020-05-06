The company’s chief financial officer talks about free updates for his upcoming intergenerational titles.

We are currently in a year of transition, awaiting the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. That is why many games this year are expected to beintergenerational titles, with improved versions on the new consoles. At Microsoft they have already announced features such as Smart Delivery to offer these improvements at no cost in the next titles. And now, fromElectronic Artshave commented that they plan to offerimproved versions of their games completely free.

During the last chat with EA shareholders (via Seeking Alpha), from which very interesting details have come out about the company’s upcoming games and developments, the chief financial officerBlake JorgensenHe commented the following about the results forecast for the current fiscal year: “Keep in mind that this year, the adjustment of the budget phases takes into account the effect of the recognition of income fromthe games that we are going to publishfor the current generation of consoles that alsocan be updated free of charge for the next generation“

EA has recently confirmed the development of 4 sports games and various adventures for this fiscal year.As we mentioned before, Microsoft has already announced its measures to offerimproved versions of the games you ownwithout buying them twice, although on PlayStation 5 there is still no clear confirmation about these aspects. However, Jorgensen’s words about the new generation as a whole, without specifying platforms, seem to indicate that Electronic Arts intendsoffer these improvements on both consoles, waiting for games and details to be finalized.

With the Summer Game Fest underway, it seems that in the coming dates we will have many news about EA games, and the new generation in general. In fact, the company has already confirmed the dates of its summer EA Play conference, while Microsoft promises that its presentation this Thursday focused on Xbox Series X will include new games with Smart Delivery functions and improvements to the console. We’ll see if that event has any EA title, now that we know they are working on at least 14 different games for this fiscal year.

