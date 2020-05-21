         EA is releasing the code for two of the classic Command & Conquer video games

Command & Conquer is without a doubt one of the largest and most famous video game sagas in history, and soon the source code of two of its classic versions will become open: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert. This was announced by Jim Vessella, producer of Electronic Arts, in the subreddit dedicated to discussing these video games.

It has been two years since EA announced the Command & Conquer remasters, and as Vesselle explains, one of the questions most asked by the community is if they would have mod support and this is the answer:

One of the first real-time strategy star franchises to unlock their code

They will not only support mods, but just to facilitate the creation of advanced mods, They will release the DLLs of both games and their source code under a GPL 3.0 license as part of the launch of the C&C Remastered Collection.

They have chosen the GPL license to ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet, one of the largest online communities to play the classics in multiplayer; and also with Open RA, the open source project dedicated to the recreation and modernization of the Command & Conquer classics.

Our goal was to deliver the source code in a way that was truly beneficial to the community, and we hope that this will enable incredible community projects for years to come.

These DLLs should allow users to design maps, create custom units, replace artistic game assets, or even alter gameplay logic.

Command & Conquer remastered collection to launch in less than three weeks, so it only remains to wait that time for the promised code to be released.

