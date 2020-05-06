By Sebastian Quiroz

5/6/2020 4:06 pm

As you probably already know, recently EA released information related to the last quarter of 2020. During the meeting on the projects for fiscal year 2021, Blake Jorgensen, the company’s COO, mentioned that They plan to offer free updates to several of their PS4 and Xbox One games for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

When Jorgensen spoke about the company’s current outlook and future plans, specifically, he spoke about the next generation of consoles, and this is what he mentioned:

“This year, the phase includes the revenue recognition effect of the games we are launching for the current generation of consoles that can also be upgraded for free for the next generation.”

This type of language suggests Free updates to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games, to enjoy certain experiences on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, during the meeting no specific case was mentioned, although it would not be a surprise that titles such as FIFA, Madden and the next Battlefield can use Xbox Smart Delivery to make this possible.

EA is not the first company to confirm game updates for the next generation of consoles. In the past CD Projekt Red, and recently Ubisoft, they mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla respectively, would make use of Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X.

Via: GamesRadar +

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

