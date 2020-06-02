By Rodolfo León

06/01/2020 2:59 pm

EA Sports has decided to delay the disclosure of the new Madden NFL 21. Originally intended for today, the company has made a last-minute change in its plans, which for now are focused on “taking actions that can drive change towards the unfair treatment and systematic favor that is plaguing this nation and our world. . “

After multiple protests in various cities in United States for the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, EA announced this delay through their account Twitter with the following message:

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB – Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

“We support our Black / African American community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our immediate attention is to take actions that can drive a change towards the unfair treatment and systematic favor that is plaguing our nation and our world. There will be another time to talk about football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, it needs all of us to come together and commit to change. ”

Many other developers, publishers, and industry figures have also spoken out against racism using the #BlackLivesMatter on different social networks. As to Madden NFL 21, we may have our first look at him during the event EA Play Live which will take place on June 11.

Source: EA Sports

