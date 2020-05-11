Creative collaboration, motion capture, and quality certification would be among the most affected tasks.

Although neither of them anticipated delays during their most recent financial reports and, on the contrary, both companies assured that upcoming releases are still on the right track, both Electronic Arts and Activision acknowledged, a few days ago, thattelecommuting is taking a heavy toll on video game developmentand change the way it works forever.

Developing a game from home inevitably involves risks“Developing a game from home inevitably involves risks,” said Andrew Wilson, chief executive officer of Electronic Arts, not without qualifying that, despite this, FIFA Ultimate Team and Apex Legends continue to work optimally. “Learning from this period will change the way we work at EA forever,” he added.

While Daniel Alegre, COO of Activision, stressed that creative collaboration, motion capture and quality certification are listed as the areas most affected by this paradigm shift.

“But so far, and based on what we can see, as well as some of the ingenuity and creativity of our teams to handle this to the best of their ability, we just need to deliver to the community the groundbreaking content they love to play and want to keep doing. “Cheerful hue.“We are still on track to deliver our key content for the second half of the yearAnd our first mission is to ensure that we continue to execute on these priorities. “

Electronic Arts and Activision are just the latest industry players to recognize that the future of premieres looks complicated. “Overall, I think we’re going the way we planned,” Spencer said of the Xbox Series X last week. “I’d say the biggest unknown is probably game production,” he added.

For now, Call of Duty 2020 is still on the way and presumably FIFA 21 too, but we will know more about both in the face of the revelation events in the middle of the year.

