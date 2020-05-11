Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

In the face of the health crisis contingency, many businesses have seen their darkest days, but not the gaming market. Last week both EA how Activision They delivered their quarterly financial reports in which they showed economic growth of a 1.34% and 3.15% respectively. This is why senior executives from both companies were consulted by MarketWatch about their perspective of the context and show no concern about the crisis.

The logic is simple, video games have acted as a highly cost-effective source of fun for quarantine, providing far more hours of distraction compared to movies or series, for example. With so many people confined to their homes, the growth in earnings, at least for these two companies, was so great, that they speak of the best financial first quarter in history.

For the next quarter, they hope to further increase earnings, on the side of EA expect to triple earnings compared to the second quarter quarter of 2019, while Activision think of an increase of a 67%.

For example, him CFO of Activision Blizzard, Dennis Durkin, re affirms the logic of earning more hours of entertainment: “We believe this is driven by the low cost of our gaming, which gives it great value compared to other forms of entertainment.”

In this sense, the CFO of Electronic Arts, Blake Jorgensen, he thinks similarly: “historically, it has proven (the gaming market) to be resilient as gamers have seen a cheap form of entertainment.”

By last, Jorgensen, recognizes that there is also risk when having to develop video games from home and they have not been able to completely solve this problem, but that in any case, their consolidated franchises continue to provide them with success.

