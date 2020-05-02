Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The present day, Geoff Keighley has announced the Summer Game Fest, a digital event dedicated to all fans of the video game industry. Unlike the previous ones Game Fest, which only provided demos via Steam, the summer version aims to be a great celebration.

Although many details remain a secret, Keighley has made it clear that Summer Game Fest It is not just one more event, but a whole season full of announcements, special presentations, playable demos worldwide and much more. This celebration will begin in May, and will end in August with the Opening Night Live.

At some point in these four months, Keighley He plans to make a great presentation, which is being developed in conjunction with iam8bit, who previously organized the E3 2020.

Introducing @summergamefest, a new season of news, in-game events, and playable content from the entire video game industry. May – August 2020, and a developer showcase with @ iam8bit too. See you soon! https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/DashSP4Q5I – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2020

Some of the companies that have confirmed their participation in the Summer Game Fest are 2K Games, Activision, Bandai Namco, Blizzard, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, EA, PlayStation, Private Division, Riot Games, Square Enix, Steam, Warner Bros. and Xbox, with more companies to be confirmed in the future.

Those companies will organize their own digital events under the brand Summer Game Fest, and will air on Facebook, Mixer, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube and on their own channels.

The organizers of Summer Game Fest they said that Steam xbox and other unspecified platforms will offer “limited time and playable demos and select content testing of the game” as part of the program. It is still unknown when it will start Summer Game Fest, but it is certain that Geoff Keighley reveal this information in the coming days.

