E3 2021 will be a digital event, but PlayStation will not be present

It’s official, E3 2021 will be a realityBut at least this year it would become an entirely digital event due to the pandemic. ESA, the body in charge of organizing the world’s most important video game expo, confirmed that this year’s edition will take place June 12-15. In addition, they indicated that the public does not need to open the portfolio to enjoy the conferences. Access will be free for all.

“We are transforming this year’s E3 to become a more inclusive event. But we still want to excite fans with important revelations and with the opportunity to obtain privileged information that will make this event a central and indispensable stage for videogames ». This was stated by Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of ESA, through a statement collected by GamesIndustry.biz.

WELCOME BACK! It’s been hard waiting quietly as we got ready for today, but we are thrilled to officially announce our plans for June 12th-15th! Sign up for updates below & get hyped for the return of the most exciting show in video gaming: # E32021https: //t.co/QOa74rVCXB – E3 (@ E3) April 6, 2021

Likewise, they have confirmed some of the companies that will have a presence in the virtual celebration: Nintendo, Xbox (Microsoft), Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Koch Media. While more are likely to join in the coming weeks, it doesn’t seem like PlayStation figure among them. Sony had already abandoned the event from previous editions and at E3 2021 we will not see its return. Of course, they will surely have a conference in the near future.

Other big absentees – for now – from E3 2021 are EA, Activision Blizzard, Sega, Bandai Namco and Square Enix. In the case of Electronic artsThey were holding an event of their own outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, so their departure is no surprise. About Activision, Sega and BandaiThey don’t usually have individual lectures at E3. To end, Square enix He only started experimenting with virtual presentations last March.

E3 2021 will have serious competition

Although these publishers will not have a presence at E3 2021, it does not mean they will not have big announcements for the summer. All must reveal their news for the near future. Let us remember that this year the Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, an event that was born in 2020 due to the impossibility of celebrating E3. Keighley has already confirmed his return, although the dates and participants are still pending.

