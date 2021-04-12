E-Pit, Kia and Hyundai’s “superchargers” inspired by F1

Enlarge

ACD April 12, 2021

Hyundai has almost ready its high-powered chargers that will debut this year. They are called E-Pit and Formula 1 serves as inspiration.

Hyundai does not participate, at the moment, in Formula 1, but this has not been an obstacle for the Korean car brand to be inspired by the maximum automobile competition for the creation of your fast chargers for electric cars.

Called E-Pit and the design is serving as a model for Hyundai for the electric vehicle charging stations in the not too distant future. A future where we do not eternalize recharging our electric vehicles.

Although aesthetically it looks nothing like an F1 pit wall, the inspiration in motorsports lies in the idea of ​​lor what happens during a pit stop in a race.

The E-Pit will be released in less than a month

2 photos E-Pit, Hyundai’s superchargers

Enlarge

In seconds, pit crews change tires and make repairs. Hyundai has taken this idea and applied it to charging electric cars. In an E-Pit, Hyundai and Kia owners will be able to connect to 800-volt chargers and charge your cars to 80 percent in less than 20 minutes. In just 5 minutes, owners can add more than 100 kilometers of range.

You may be interested: How to measure the consumption of an electric car

Hyundai will begin installing these superchargers in South Korea this year. In 2021 it will inaugurate 20 of these E-Pit, this month being the one that marks the start of start-ups: there will be 12 in rest areas on roads in South Korea.

Hyundai Staria: bet on premium minivans

Aside from manual payment, Hyundai and Kia owners also they will have access to digital paymentl without complications. From a mobile application, they will be able to unlock a charger and pay from their phone.

The new charging stations will be compatible with the growing number of electric vehicles to be introduced by Hyundai and Kia in the near future. The first two, the Ioniq 5 and EV6, will launch in the second half of this year.