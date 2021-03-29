e-Money aims to give more value to stablecoins

As more and more people search for secure ways to store and transfer their wealth, stablecoins have become that viable option that has no restrictions. These margin-of-safety cryptoassets allow users to reliably store value, but do not take into account the inflation of the fiat currency backing the asset.

e-Money has developed a new stablecoin, more akin to a tokenized bank deposit than a fiat-backed currency, as it fluctuates based on interest rates incurred. e-Money combines the best aspects of the three most popular stablecoin models: algorithmic stablecoins and collateralized stablecoins (including crypto and currency-backed stablecoins), to provide additional value to end users. e-Money is based on the Cosmos blockchain and is interoperable between networks, allowing for platform sovereignty and easy integration with other blockchains.

The problem of algorithmic and collateralized stablecoins

Before the introduction of e-Money, there have been three categories of stablecoins that provide value to users, but have inherent problems. These categories, coin-backed stablecoins, crypto-backed stablecoins, and algorithmic stablecoins, are still very popular but can be improved upon.

Users tend to flock to options that provide a reliable link to the underlying asset, even in times of volatility. Unfortunately, to date there have not been any general-purpose stablecoins that are immune to violent market swings. This has prevented many people from participating in the more traditional markets and has caused stablecoins to be considered a potential regulatory risk.

The future viability of these stablecoins largely depends on the relationship stablecoin issuers have with banks. If regulators come up with new rules or issuers are unable to cover operating costs from reserve interest, a possible price dissociation could occur. There is also the problem of relying on a centralized institution charged with maintaining asset stability.

Something stablecoins mitigate the problems of a centralized power structure, but they present problems of their own. One of the main obstacles is that the collateral is not in the same asset to which the stablecoin is linked, which adds risk and puts pressure on the project and its ability to maintain the link. Fixed currencies maintain their price through overcollateralization, but this is only effective if the price of the collateralized asset does not drastically decrease in value. If this happens, there will not be enough value to justify parity, and the entire ecosystem may collapse.

A final problem, which will hold back stablecoins’ ability to achieve mainstream adoption, is their inability to meet the needs of large buyers. Companies with billions or trillions of dollars of assets under management will have no way of interacting with this type of system, as it cannot support the level of transactions they require.

e-Money combines the best of each

e-Money offers a solution that innovates in both stablecoin models, providing an asset-backed option that changes in price based on inflation. E-Money stablecoins are interest-bearing currency-backed stablecoins that reflect various world currencies. They are also fully guaranteed, earn interest, are capable of providing immediate purpose to transactions, are profitable and fully transparent. Additionally, e-Money already works with multiple European banks to maintain its stablecoin deposits and the company is regularly audited by Ernst and Young, one of the four most respected large accounting firms in the industry.

Users can send these stablecoins anywhere instantly, which means they are borderless, permissionless, and efficient, allowing them to be used via the web3, for local business, remittances, and even business liquidation. e-Money inflates the supply of all its stablecoins by one percent each year, resulting in a controlled divergence meant to benefit stakeholders over time.

With this stablecoin system, e-Money does not intend to replace fiat currency, but rather wants to act as a second-tier solution that improves the overall usability of assets. Since e-Money uses the Cosmos blockchain framework for its infrastructure, the network can handle thousands of transactions per second, laying the foundation for a globally adopted platform.

Additionally, the company recently announced a collaboration with Avalanche, e-Money stablecoins will join the top five fiat-backed stablecoins, TrueUSD (TUSD) and BiLira (TRYB), as fiat-backed stablecoins native to the Avalanche DeFi ecosystem.

e-Money is expanding beyond the USD-dominated stablecoin market to offer trusted currencies that can be used for both retail and cross-border payments. With the launch of Avalanche, e-Money users will be able to send and receive stablecoins with a purpose of less than a second and with low transaction fees. Providing predictable and interest-bearing value to stablecoins is an innovation that will help users better manage their assets, something that e-Money hopes will enable people around the world.