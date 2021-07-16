e-Miles: The electric quad bike that wants to revolutionize Car-Sharing

The mobility in large cities It is an issue that occupies the agendas of all public administrations. From the European Union to the smallest city council in Spain (and Europe) they are thinking about how to face this paradigm shift. Especially considering that they must adapt to electric mobility, with all that it entails in terms of investments. But this is the visible face for the public, what is behind is greater.

We refer to the work and sacrifice that the companies that make up the automotive sector. And not only them, because more and more actors who, in one way or another, are related to him. We refer to component and technology firms that take the step and contribute their grain of sand to what we already call Car-Sharing. One of the last to appear is e-Miles Company and his proposal is one of the most interesting. Attentive…

The e-Miles measures 2.5 meters but can grow 37 centimeters to offer four seats or more trunk …

For the moment we do not know the official name of the quad bike presented by e-Miles Company so we will call it the same way as the parent company. According to the published press release, we are facing a revolutionary electric drive heavy quad which represents a new concept for Urban mobility in terms of use, sustainability, inclusive accessibility and respect for the environment.

Technically speaking we are facing a proposal similar to the one made by Hiriko. Externally measures 2.5 meters long by 1.5 wide though, thanks to a chassis extension system can grow 37 centimeters to accommodate 4 passengers or, if necessary, increase the load capacity. This quality is the same as the Smart ForTwo, so you can park perpendicular to the curb, taking up less space.

Inside the e-Miles, the absence of dashboard and instrument panel. The steering wheel and the pedals are not there either, since instead we have a joystick with which to execute the actions corresponding to driving. The advantage of this system is that, as it is located between the two seats, it can be driven in any country. In addition, it represents a very practical alternative to last mile delivery companies.

And you will wonder The e-Miles is fine but what power or range does it have? Well, this data, for the moment it is unknown since those responsible have not offered this information. They have simply limited themselves to indicating that can be driven from the age of 16 and that it will have state-of-the-art technologies such as 5G. Therefore, we must wait to raise the bells to the flight lest it be that Hiriko’s story is repeated, right?

