E-liquid can have a bad taste

Don’t you hate it when you are savouring a full-flavoured, savoury, rich vapour that plays with

You may find your taste buds tingling in one second, and then in the next, you notice that your vape is chemically tasting.

Are you looking for something metallic, wet, burned, or just plain weird?

It happens, but why?

How sudden? It is as if you just put in a brand new coil. E liquidDid you just change the power or did you?

Many factors can adversely affect the quality and flavour of vaping.

These include experience

Accidental mixing of Eliquids

You can have this happen when you switch to a new flavor. If you didn’t clean the vape tank properly, you

You might find yourself with an inedible mixture of two Eliquids.

It’s time to replace your Vape Coils

Burnt vape juice is an indication that your vape needs to change.

coil. The vape coils heat up every time you take a puff, and if you haven’t changed it for a new

The old, burned coil is what gives you that bitter taste.

Regularly changing the coil is a good idea.

Do not use your vape device

As simple as changing your mind Vape coilsYou should change your wicks and pods frequently to avoid a build-up

This can lead to strange and burnt tastes. Also, don’t wash the mouthpiece properly.

Tank, also known as chimney, is where vape flavors from previous sessions have a chance of building up.

The unique pleasure of discovering new flavours is being destroyed

Use Power Vs.

You can find a variety of vape products on the market. This could make it difficult to have a good session.

When your device is not strong enough. Small devices might not be able to provide the right amount of power.

The big flavor hit you desire, making it taste dull.

This is the place to buy a suitable new device.

Bad Air Circulation

Good air circulation is essential for vaping devices, including disposable ones.

Clean and complex flavours. Low or zero airflow around or through the coil or wicking

It is essentially a mustier, wetter and damper taste. External air obstruction

The borehole beneath the vape coil is responsible for dulling and causing dryness.

Avoid unpleasant tastes. The wicking material should not be too dense. This can also impact air circulation.

Vaper’s Tongue

While this might sound a bit scary – it is nothing that one should worry about too much.

People often lose their sense of taste when it comes to Eliquid and vape juices, explaining the

You are experiencing blandness and bad taste.

There are a few ways to improve the taste of your food, such as switching to an un-flavored product.

For a short time, you can try flavoured or lighter vape liquids. Similar to the above, you might also consider experimenting with solid menthol flavor.

or mint flavour also helps some get rid of the vaper’s tongue.

Bad Aftertaste. Understanding its Causes

These are just a few reasons why you might get a bitter aftertaste from your vapes. These are some tips to help you avoid bad aftertaste.

These are just a few of the many ways you can get rid of the foul-tasting, odourless vapours.

your Eliquid and vapes. Start your Vape and get ready for Zen.

using the above techniques – you’re welcome.