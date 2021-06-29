E-legend EL1. You never thought you’d like an electric reinterpretation of the Audi Sport Quattro

We had seen it with some classic Lancia like the Delta Evo-E created by Guerlain Chicherit’s company and it was only a matter of time before someone laid their eyes on one of the great automobile myths, the iconic Audi Quattro S1, perhaps one of the models with the highest ratio between sporting successes-fame that we can find in the history of the competition. Without a doubt Group B favorite for many Of those who were able to experience that time as spectators, even those who came later, the man with the four rings will go through the inevitable process of premiering his own electric reinterpretation.

It has been precisely a small German company that has been encouraged to do so, baptized in this case with the suggestive name of E-Legend. Founded by Marcus Holzinger is situated very close to Ingolstadt, just 35 kilometers, the passion for the German all-wheel drive sports car runs in the family. After all, his father was involved in the design of the Sport Quattro, while Marcus has also been involved in some projects for the Volkswagen Group.

Some details suggest that the project is slightly linked to the Volkswagen Group, or at least has their approval

The five-cylinder soundless Audi Sport Quattro:

The presentation was made with great detail, accompanied by the original and leaving us a good opportunity to see what appears to be a static model of the one baptized as EL1. In a few months it is expected to be a reality, specifically a retro-futuristic electric version of the Audi Sport Quattro. Based on a carbon monocoque, it has been decided to use a powertrain with three electric motors (one at the front and two at the rear) capable of delivering up to 600 kW of power, or what in return is more than 816 hp for the 1,680 kg of weight. total of the set that are advertised.

The data sounds great. The 0 to 100 km / h is completed in 2.8 seconds and the 0-200 in just 10 seconds, thanks to that brutal instant torque and all-wheel drive, while the announced autonomy is 400 kilometers (the information from the German media indicates that it would use the 90 kWh battery pack of the Porsche Taycan), although in sports driving surely these Guarimos will shrink at the same speed that it devours asphalt. The data is that in the ‘Sport Plus’ mode, the most radical, you can go around the Nordschleife up to two times.

Obviously You lose the sound of that five cylinder in-line engine and the turbo blowing full lungs, but obviously the performance promises to be up to par and to be significantly faster than the original … although in most cases this is not what really matters. Also the first pictures of the interior show us a cabin completely focused on driving enjoyment, with a very minimalist design, similar to that of a racing car and with the presence of numerous screens, both for the infotainment system, the instrument panel and two for the rear-view mirror cameras.

Although they are expected to be present at the International Motor Show in Munich this fall, the E-Legend offices in Beilngries (north of Ingolstadt) are already open. We know that Audi usually has enough waist when it comes to allowing existence of this type of preparers or small manufacturers that take advantage of their history, however, what may not be so clear is the use of the name E-Legend, which will be known to many of you since it was the same one used by Peugeot in that Concept Car present at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Everything indicates that the EL2 could have rear wheel drive and be based on the Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

And there will be more … because from E-Legend the announcement of the EL1 has not come alone and from the German company they have already confirmed that there will be two more baptized as EL2 and EL3 and with 30 units of each for sale. The two will be electrical reinterpretations of great rally icons, which is why names such as the Lancia Stratos HF Stradale (surely the EL2 has rear wheel drive and there was a Stratos unit present at the EL1 show), Lancia Delta S4, Lancia Rally 037, Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 E2 and Renault 5 Maxi Turbo.

At the moment, the project intends to launch up to 30 units on sale in 2022 of the electric Audi Sport Quattro, sorry, of the EL1, all of them at a price above the 1.06 million euros. Who said that a design from the eighties would not have a place in the XXI century?

Image gallery – E-Legend EL1: