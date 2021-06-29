E-legend el1 electric tribute audi sport quattro

The E-Legend AG company was founded by designer Marcus Holzinger and its first creation is a tribute to the Audi Sport Quattro, one of the most important and recognized rally cars in history. It will be known as EL1 and far from being just a display piece, it will have everything you need to support what your design promises.

Using a 90 kWh battery with the same 800 volt technology as the Porsche Taycan, which would give it fast charging capacity at 150 kW, the E-Legend EL1 is powered by three electric motors: one on the front axle and two on the rear axle, for a maximum power of 804 horses. With this, an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 254 km / h is promised.

More important than this, the E-Legend EL1 would have a range of up to 400 km and the company says that if it is demanded to the maximum in the SportPlus driving mode would manage to complete two laps at the Nürburgring without a problem.

Despite its heavy batteries, the weight is 1,680 kg thanks to a carbon monocoque chassis and carbon fiber body panels, while its performance is aided by torque vector control, three-position adjustable suspension, two driving modes and a high-performance braking system.

E-Legend says it will manufacture (by hand) only 30 units of the EL1, each with a price that would be around one million euros. In addition, they promise two other models, and one of them is rumored that it could be a tribute to the Lancia Stratos.

