Electronic commerce (e-commerce) has registered 57% more shipments than those recorded during the week before the state of alarm was decreed in Spain, according to a study carried out by the comparator of parcel delivery by courier Paklink

EFE –

This comparator has offered the data registered during the last week this Tuesday in a virtual round table led by the Marketing director at Packlink, Noelia Lázaro, who stressed that in the fashion sector, which initially fell quite a bit, a 60% growth compared to the percentage of online sales before the coronavirus crisis began.

The Marketing Manager of Paklink It has been highlighted that in the case of Parapharmacy and Health and Beauty Products, there has been an increase since the end of February with respect to the same period of the previous year and at this moment a rise of 40% has been recorded.

In the case of Food, Lázaro has highlighted that the current growth is 71% compared to the previous year, and in this sense he said that in this sector the electronic commerce It was a pending issue, so the coronavirus crisis has made it an opportunity.

Lázaro has also highlighted the growth of the Electronics section, with an increase of 58% due to the increase in the use of mobile phones and teleworking.

Lazaro has participated in a round table in which the CEO and founder of BabyKidds Europe, Yolanda Matos, the director and partner in La Tienda de Valentina, Sergio Valero, one of the CEOs of Minimalism, Pepe Martín García, and the head of Venca’s online channel, Maite Rivera.

Valero stressed that although online sales have existed for years, the current health crisis has accelerated this trend and has indicated that “physical purchases will become a whim purchase and we will resort to online purchases for purchases of First need”.

In this sense, Matos has said that he believes that the physical store will continue to exist, but considers that “it will end up disappearing over time.”

Regarding logistics, Lázaro pointed out that “consumers have become very demanding” in delivery times.