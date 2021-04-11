E-commerce exceeded 12,800 million euros this summer | News | Market

The turnover of electronic commerce in Spain has increased in the third quarter of 2020 by 2.5% y-o-y until reaching 12,801 million euros, according to the latest data from CNMCData.

The sectors of activity with the highest income have been clothing, with 7.5% of total turnover; travel agencies and tour operators, with 5.3% and gambling and betting, in third place, with 4.4%.

If we look at the number of transactions, in the third quarter of 2020 they have been registered more than 258 million transactions, 22.9% more. Gambling and betting led the ranking by sales (6.6%).

Regarding geographic segmentation, e-commerce websites in Spain have accounted for 45.5% of revenues in the third quarter of 2020. The remaining 54.6% corresponded to purchases originating in Spain made to e-commerce sites abroad.

The foreign net balance (the difference between what is bought from abroad from Spanish websites and what is bought from Spain abroad) showed a deficit of 5,416 million euros.

E-commerce surpassed 12.8 billion euros this summer.

By number of transactions, 37.7% of sales were registered on Spanish websites and 62.3% from abroad.

The business volume of transactions originating in Spain and directed abroad was 6,986 million euros, 15.8% more than in the third quarter of the previous year. 62.9% of purchases from Spain abroad were directed to the European Union.

The branches of activity with the highest volume of business from Spain to abroad were the clothing (8.7%), gambling and betting (5.6%) and subscription to television channels (5.3%).

On the other hand, sales from pages of our country abroad have reached a turnover of 1,570 million euros, 41.3% lower than in the third quarter of the previous year. 57.7% of purchases from abroad came from the European Union.

Likewise, the areas of activity related to the tourism sector (which groups travel agencies, air transport, land transport, car rental and hotels) accounted for 41.3% of purchases made from abroad on the website of Spanish e-commerce.

The e-commerce revenue within Spain (purchases made in our country from Spanish websites) have increased by 12.2% year-on-year to 4,244 million euros. Leading the billing is public administration, taxes and social security (9.7%), followed by hypermarkets, supermarkets and food stores (6.6%).