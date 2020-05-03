Physical and online retail is getting ready for another Mother’s Day, but this time, the challenge of getting good sales is even greater, since the date (second Sunday in May) is being greatly affected by the new coronavirus crisis. Mother’s Day is the third most important business date of the year, second only to Black Friday and Christmas.

Thanks to the long quarantine period in large urban and commercial centers, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, physical stores (although they are allowed to operate in early May) will have to deal with the low traffic of consumers this year.

E-commerce is the most viable alternative to buy Mother’s Day gift

The social isolation, adopted by the states to combat the spread of Covid-19, makes consumers opt for electronic commerce when purchasing goods. From the most basic goods to specific gifts, e-commerce offers several platforms for purchasing products (even social networks are used to close a deal).

The kiss and hug during Sunday lunch will have to stay for another opportunity, but the gift can be purchased and sent directly to the honored mother’s residence.

It is important to note that, for online shopping, there is little care. It is necessary to pay attention to the suitability of the store, evaluate the security of the website and the delivery time, in addition to checking basic data, such as contact phone number, CNPJ and address. Seeking references from other consumers is also a way of ensuring a good deal is closed, in addition to always paying attention to whether the site displays customer reviews.

E-commerce offers a series of advantages for Mother’s Day 2020

In view of the scenario of economic instability and the small movement in commerce, online stores are superimposed on physical stores because they offer a set of advantages, such as: possibility of making the purchase without having to leave home, receiving the order directly from the carrier, ease in researching prices, discounts, good payment terms and product diversity.

Mother’s Day is very popular with families, especially pregnant women and moms of young children. On the date, gifts related to maternity tend to please and be used a lot by them. In this case, cribs, blankets, layettes and furniture to leave the complete children’s room are highly valued.

TulipaBaby offers everything to complete the children’s room

On the TulipaBaby website, it is possible to find several products to make the children’s room complete. Furniture, such as the Moisés mini crib, is multifunctional, that is, in addition to offering different settings and forms of use, it also optimizes the space of the bedroom, which is very advantageous for those who live in an apartment.

In addition to the Moisés mini crib, on the website, it is possible to check the entire product catalog for a children’s room complete with various furniture, wooden cribs, armchairs and layettes, as well as decoration, items for moms and products in order to increase safety babies and young children. It is worth mentioning that all dressers come with an anti-tip kit.

Website: http://www.tulipababy.com.br/

