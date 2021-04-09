€ 7,000 in aid for the purchase of electric cars

The government of Spain has announced the MOVES III Plan for aid for the purchase of electric vehicles and to increase the deployment of charging point infrastructure. This year it will have an endowment of 400 million euros, expandable to 800 million euros. As a novelty, it will continue until the end of 2023.

According to the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, “this is the most ambitious line of support for electric mobility that our country has proposed.”

The MOVES III plan will give up to 7,000 euros if an electric vehicle is purchased and up to 1,300 euros if it is an electric motorcycle. This is, as long as a vehicle of more than seven years for their scrapping.

In addition, if the electric vehicle is purchased by a autonomous for your work, you will have higher amounts. An example may be the case of taxi drivers or VTC drivers.

The objective of the government of Spain begins to be somewhat more ambitious than in previous years. They aim to achieve a park of 250,000 electric cars circulating in the country and 100,000 recharging points.

MOVES III Plan Table – Source: Government of Spain

What does the MOVES III plan aid consist of?

The main difference between the MOVES II plan and the MOVES III plan is the increase in aid amounts for the purchase of electric cars. While last year they were up to 5,500, now it will be up to 7,000, as long as a car is scrapped.

That is, as in 2020, you can choose a direct aid, with an increase if the scrapped car that is more than seven years old is delivered.

You will be able to access the aid of the MOVES III Plan if you buy an electric car of up to 45,000 euros, and the endowments are as follows:

Up to 7,000 euros in aid (with scrapping) Up to 4,500 euros in aid (without scrapping)

In addition, the MOVES III Plan will seek to increase the charging infrastructure, especially in areas with low density. In that case, municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants will be offered a grant of a Additional 10% for the acquisition of an electric car charging point.

It will also offer an additional 10% for freelancers and people with reduced mobility. The MOVES III Plan bonuses are available from April 10, 2021.

There is a peculiarity behind the announcement of the new version of this aid system. The MOVES II plan still valid. That means that it will be the owner of the new electric vehicle who must decide which of the two plans he wants to take advantage of.

The government of Spain has also clarified that if a person has done the procedure for the MOVES II Plan, they must do a new procedure for the MOVES III Plan since they are independent of each other. Finally, although it sounds obvious, we can only accommodate one and not both.

Yes, the Tesla Model 3 enters the aid

The MOVES III Plan it is offered for the purchase of electric vehicles worth up to 45,000 euros, for which there is a good group of popular units that are eligible for aid.

Without a doubt the most popular electric car is the Tesla Model 3. Both the standard autonomy version and the high autonomy version. Remember, both have a price of less than 45,000 euros before VAT. The most popular car of the brand has recently reduced its price in Europe to make it more attractive to purchase, especially with these aids. In addition, in July 2020 they activated a discount necessary to access the MOVES plan.

Other popular vehicles that would be eligible for the MOVES III Plan are the Hyundai Kona, the KIA e-Niro, the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 and some other lower-value cars such as the Dacia Spring or the SEAT Mii Electric.

