Silvia Lore / .
Philosophy defines the word dilemma as the “argument formed by two contrary propositions disjunctively, in such a way that, denied or granted either one, a certain conclusion is demonstrated”. Throughout our lives we are faced with hundreds of dilemmas, dozens of decisions in which we have to choose between two alternatives, and in soccer it is a situation that is constantly happening.
FC Barcelona needs a striker, a man who completes the offensive line with guarantees, not like Dembélé, Coutinho or Griezmann, and the ideal candidate is Lautaro Martínez. The sports director of Inter Milan has said that the Argentine will only leave in exchange for 111 million euros, the clause that the player and the club stipulated for the first two weeks of July. And here is the choice: Lautaro Martínez or the 111 million euros. Or what is the same, is the striker from Bahía Blanca worth that amount?
For those who do not know Lautaro yet, we are talking about a center forward who will turn 23 in August, who came to Italy two summers ago after shining in Racing de Avellaneda and who, after a course of adaptation to Series A, this season is standing out notably with 16 goals and four assists. The Argentine has a profile very similar to that of Luis Suárez for his ease in scoring goals at the first touch, his presence in the area and his well-understood aggressiveness.
These ingredients make it the perfect ‘9’ to land in Barcelona either as a complement to the Uruguayan or as a substitute, especially once the Charrúa does not yield one hundred percent. However, it is these same qualities that have positioned him as a benchmark in his position, sparking the interest of many other clubs and gaining great importance in the ‘interista’ lead that he shares with Lukaku.
TF-Images / .
That is why Inter Milan, despite its market value of around 60 or 70 million euros, has priced it at a much higher amount. His capabilities and his projection of the future make him one of those strikers called to mark an era whether in Italy, Spain, England or in any country in which he develops his career. Its importance in the squad and in the game make the club put a much higher price to get a greater return on departure.
Instead, those 111 million euros are presented as too high an amount for a FC Barcelona that has already gone through economic difficulties and will have to control its expenses much more to maintain some stability in the crises to come. It would be a large investment, a significant financial overstress, to carry out an operation that involves a fairly high risk. In addition, the Barça experience with their latest big investments, Coutinho and Dembélé, have not had a good result.
Although it is true that, by context, Lautaro Martínez is the ideal striker for FC Barcelona, it does not seem consistent to invest so much in a footballer that he has yet to prove more than a season at a good level in Europe. The only option they would have in Barcelona would be to carry out a brilliant ‘Operation Exit’ this summer in which they would fill their coffers with the departures of high-value players or try to negotiate with the Italian directive once the deadline in the that the clause is present.
The other alternative that appears in the Blaugrana horizon is to look for another striker in a downward transfer market due to the coronavirus and the need for income from the clubs. Finding a pure center forward with relative experience in Europe and with projection is difficult, but Timo Werner, who is showing his best version in Leipzig, is already 24 years old and would arrive in Barcelona for a sum close to 60 million of euros. A third way to this dilemma that sounds louder and louder.