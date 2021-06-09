Dzeko could sign for Juventus practically for free

06/09/2021 at 4:57 PM CEST

The Juventus goes after Dzeko again. They already did it last season after Luis Suárez’s passport did not arrive in time for the Champions League. But finally, the signing was cut short. Now, after the return of Allegri and a bittersweet season of the Bosnian in the Italian capital, they will try again.

As reported in Corriere dello Sport, it would be a key piece in the project that the technician shares with Angelli. Last season it was not possible after Milik’s medical tests, who convinced them that they did not need another center forward. And after this new transfer market, the name of Edin rings again for Juventus.

Dzeko is one season away from completing the contract. But with 35 years, and an irregular campaign the signing could cost Vecchia Signora profitable. The Bosnian has a salary of 14 million euros. And Rome must reduce costs and. as a consequence, the template. With 51 players in the club, it is inevitable to have to rethink the team for the next season. Dzeko, historically, has been an important footballer for them. And letting it go for free is not an option. But with the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, and the footballer’s conditions, his departure could benefit both.