Dystopian ‘Blade Runner’ advertising patent inside the car

Infotainment systems in cars are becoming more and more cutting-edge and with more functionalities. With the arrival of the Head Up Display, which they opened the door to show contextual information in real time, everything has changed. A great added value that can be used for the good … and for the bad.

And it is that Ford has patented a new use for those HUD and infotainment systems of the cars, not so much as to offer relevant information about the journey for drivers and passengers, but to show targeted advertising.

By combining traffic sign detection and HUD systems, Ford wants to use that technology to display personalized advertising of road billboards on the HUD. Billboards that include a personalized ad only for the users of that car and that is displayed inside the car.

Ford: targeted advertising inside the car

Ford – US Patent Office

The patent, registered in the North American office, is named “Billboard Interfaces for Vehicle Displays”. Is about a dual system that uses something similar to traffic sign detection to detect certain billboards and display personalized advertising:

“A method to generate a billboard interface for a vehicle screen [que] includes obtaining, through a camera, an image of a billboard and identifying, through a processor, a segment of the image. The example method also includes communicating, via a communication module, the interface of the billboard to a vehicle screen for presentation to a user. ‘ Patent description

A system that, simplified, basically consists of Ford cars scanning billboards as they pass, to display more advertisements on the car infotainment screen.

However, it must be borne in mind that it is, for the moment, a patent. Like most of the company, Ford patents many innovations that for one thing or another end up in a drawer. Namely, at the moment it is an idea that will probably never reach your cars, but it is an example of a terrifying future. Blade Runner advertising on your car.

