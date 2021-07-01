Dyson V8 Animal on sale: why it’s a bargain now if you have pets at home | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have pets, there is a Dyson cordless vacuum that will surely interest you, especially now that the brand itself has lowered it to its lowest historical price.

For everyone who has dogs, cats or any other animal at home, hairs are a real nightmare. Although robot vacuum cleaners are a good option, they do not reach every corner, something that only a classic vacuum cleaner can do, ideally without cables.

Although there are many worthwhile cordless vacuums, right now the Dyson V8 Animal + is probably the best if you have pets, and it is that its good benefits are joined by a considerable discount that leaves it at only 299 euros in its official store, and with free shipping.

We tell you some of the reasons why this offer is such a bargain that maybe you should take advantage of.

This cordless upright vacuum has all the power you need to vacuum even carpets and rugs without too much trouble.

The maximum power mode really delivers what it promises: suction capable of sucking up absolutely all types of particles

This vacuum has two modes, and the one that offers the most power is undoubtedly one of the best in the industry, hence the success of Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners.

A motorized brush especially recommended for sofas and mattresses that removes all pet hair

One of the included brushes is specially designed for surfaces like sofas or mattresses, and it actually removes almost 100% of pet hair.

Up to 40 minutes of battery life, more than enough to vacuum the entire floor without problems

If you use the standard mode, the battery life reaches 40 minutes, which is not bad when compared to other models in the sector.

Extremely easy tank emptying: in a matter of seconds and without having to touch accumulated dirt

The dirt tank has a tab that just needs to be pushed. The lid automatically opens and the dirt falls into the bin in just seconds.

Accessories included in the price: six gadgets including the wall charging base

In addition to various brushes, the Dyson V8 Animal + that is on sale includes the charging base as a gift, which you can fix to the wall.

Quality assurance from the leading brand in the industry

If Dyson has been leading its sector for years, it is no coincidence: it is because its vacuum cleaners and fans offer quite high quality standards.

This cordless upright vacuum has all the power you need to vacuum even carpets and rugs without too much trouble.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.