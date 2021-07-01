Dyson V15 Detect – Your First Vacuum Cleaner With Laser Detection Technology Revealing Hidden Dust

It is the most powerful and intelligent model ever designed by the company, capable of identifying, removing, measuring and counting microscopic dust particles.

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum is designed to make hidden dust down to 10 microns visible. In addition, it is equipped with a piezoelectric sensor to provide scientific proof of what is being aspirated. Designed by a team of 370 engineers worldwide, the Dyson V15 Detect is equipped with the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, which generates up to 240 watts of aspiration, in addition to a five-layer filtration system that captures 99.99% of the particles of dust up to 0.3 microns, for a deep and more powerful cleaning.

Laser dust detection

The laser technology for the detection of the dust that equips the V15 Detect identifies the particles that are not normally visible to the eye with an angular precision laser integrated in the brush. The idea was born when a Dyson engineer saw those airborne particles inside the house that glow in sunlight. From here, the research phase began to discover how to apply this phenomenon to the invisible dust found on the floor of houses. The team carried out experiments in the laboratory with different lasers, to see how they could obtain this result and thus this new solution was born.

Dyson engineers have integrated a green diode laser into the Slim Fluffy brush by positioning it at a precise 1.5 degree angle at 7.3mm from the ground. The color was chosen for its ability to create greater contrast, revealing hidden dust on the ground surface that is normally invisible to the human eye, for easier identification and removal.

Piezoelectric sensor



A piezoelectric sensor has been integrated inside the vacuum cleaner. The carbon fiber filaments in the brush collect microscopic particles, which are measured and counted up to 15,000 times per second. The dust enters the vacuum cleaner and hits the piezoelectric sensor as it enters the container and the slight vibrations are converted into electrical signals. The size and amount of dust are displayed on the screen, so that the user can know how much dust has been removed by the vacuum cleaner and know the sizes of the different particles.

The new Dyson vacuum is designed to automatically increase suction power when faced with a greater amount of dust. This occurs when the piezoelectric sensor identifies high concentrations of dust, but if the dust level normalizes, the suction power returns to its previous level.

Anti-tangle technology



Dyson engineers have also worked to solve the problem of tangled hair on the vacuum brush. The new conical anti-tangle brush directs the sucked hairs directly into the container, through a spiral movement, thus preventing them from getting tangled in the head. Designed for human and pet hair, the precise angle of the device’s bristles has been carefully developed to ensure that the detachment force does not tangle the hairs. The brush has been tested on different types of hair.

New High Torque anti-tangle brush

The High Torque brush has also been renewed, applying anti-tangle technology. Now it consists of 56 polycarbonate picks, similar to a comb. These tines prevent hairs from tangling around the bristles during cleaning and remove hairs from the head automatically.

Filtration

The Dyson V15 Detect is equipped with Dyson’s advanced five-layer filtration technology and captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns to expel clean air. Dyson cyclonic technology effectively separates dust and dirt from floors and other surfaces and the complete sealing of the device ensures that these are not blown back into the air.

Three versions



In addition to the new V15 Detect, Dyson has presented two other formats, a smaller one and a larger one, that adapt to each type of home. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim (small format) and the Dyson Outsize (large format).

Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the lightest cordless vacuum cleaner, with a suction power of 150 AW. It is equipped with the laser technology built into the Fluffy brush in addition to key Dyson technologies. In addition, instead of the trigger, the device is equipped with a single on / off button that allows you to change hands while cleaning between obstacles, making the cleaning process easy and smooth.

The Outsize vacuum is joining the Dyson cordless vacuum range. Designed to clean large spaces with greater amounts of dirt, with a 150% larger container and the XL High Torque brush 25% larger. Its extra-large format is ready for challenges of any size. In addition, Dyson Outsize is equipped with the Fluffy brush with laser dust detection.

699 euros www.dyson.es