Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool: purify, humidify and ventilate your home

It hygienically humidifies the air in winter, and cools it in summer through evaporation.

We will not go into the details of confinement, its consequences and how to deal with telework. What is clear is that, forced or not, we spend a good part of the day indoors, a place whose cleanliness depends on ourselves but which requires proper ventilation to enjoy the cleanest and most renewed air possible.

This task is part of the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, a 3-in-1 air purifier designed to clean the air in every corner of your room without worrying about the temperature: in winter it keeps it at room temperature, and in summer it refreshes you thanks to its evaporation system. In this way, it offers clean, pathogen-free air all year round.

Hygienic humidification

Its UV-C light system kills bacteria in the water, preventing their spread. This process takes a billionth of a second. Do calculations, but come on, you’re not going to find out. This system is the result of research carried out by a team of engineers on the exposure of bacteria to UV-C light, developing a reflective tube made of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE for friends), which is where UV-C light passes. The result? 99.9% bacteria-free water, in which the silver wire system of the evaporator also plays a decisive role, preventing the spread of bacteria through the purification system.

On the other hand, Dyson has designed a deep cleaning cycle that cleans all parts exposed to water during this process without any effort. In fact, when it is necessary to apply this mode, the deep cleaning cycle button will automatically illuminate, whose instructions will appear on the integrated LCD screen.

Air flow modes

The Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool has Jet Axis Control technology, which allows you to independently control each of the flow rates of the air amplifier. In total, it has three airflow modes: Breeze, Fan and Diffuse, each with a distinctive directionality and characteristics.

Its sale price is set at € 699. You can find all the information about the new Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool on the official Dyson website.