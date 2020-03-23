Dyson presents its new robot vacuum cleaner: Dyson 360 Heurist

The future of aspiration seems to be heading towards autonomous robots. Despite the fact that there are more and more comfortable, powerful and efficient hand vacuum cleaners, autonomous robots continue to be an attractive choice for most homes. Dyson, a benchmark in home appliances, has been one of the last to enter this segment and has now just presented its new robot vacuum cleaner in Europe: Dyson 360 Heurist.

Unlike the previous model, the Dyson 360 Eye, the name of the new vacuum cleaner hints at its ability to learn. Every time you leave your base with the idea of ​​vacuuming the surface, create a map that is being completed and redefined every day. Thanks to this, you can recognize your exact location at all times, recognize the map and establish the most effective cleaning routine at all times. Processing and management is handled by its quad-core processor and 10GB memory to store the new maps.

The robot itself also has SLAM mapping and location technology that, together with the sensors that measure distances every 20 milliseconds, it is able to know what areas are still to be cleaned and where it is at all times. Furthermore, in low light situations where most vacuum robots tend to suffer during the vacuuming task, the Dyson 360 Heurist incorporates eight LEDs to keep the scene lit.

Its eight sensors also make the robot detects obstacles better and be able to slow down as you approach one of them. It is also capable of recognizing unevenness and avoiding falls while having control of up to two meters what is happening around it.

Like most recent vacuum robots, the new Dyson vacuum cleaner also allows full interaction with our smartphone through the Dyson Link app. From our phone we will be able to see the zones that he has aspirated, program when we want him to go to work, create zones on the map and assign them a name, as well as regulate the power of the robot in each of them.

More suction and more memory

Compared to the previous model, Dyson 360 Eye, the new robot has 20% more suction capacity and 20% more memory capacity. Its software contains over 450,000 lines of code and has been tested over 2,000 kilometers.

This improvement in suction capacity is owes to its Dyson V2 engine, capable of rotating at a speed of up to 78,000 rpm. It also uses its proprietary Radial Root Cyclone technology, which has already been seen in Dyson’s wire vacuum cleaners, and which generates centrifugal forces to blow dirt out of the air into the bucket.

Although it is already sold in some countries of the world, the new Dyson 360 Heurist is put on sale today March 23 in Spain for a price of 999 euros.

