Located in the La Maquinista shopping center in Barcelona, ​​they are 185 m2 with a special beauty laboratory area to test your personal care products.

Dyson opens its first physical store in Spain, specifically, in Barcelona. The chosen location was La Maquinista shopping center, the largest in the region and one of the largest in our country.The store has the usual aesthetics of all Dyson Demo Stores, designed by Sir James Dyson. His mission has always been to transmit, through the different decorative elements, the creativity and passion felt, both he and his team of more than 6,000 engineers and scientists, for engineering applied to product development. For this reason, the space has different sections designed for each of the categories, and an exclusive beauty laboratory where a personalized hair diagnosis is carried out, and styling tests with personal care tools.

Temple of technology

This new store is designed to become a true temple of technology, where consumers will not only purchase the Dyson product that they like the most, but will also be able to see first-hand the technology, operation and characteristics of each machine. Thanks to the advice of the team of in-store experts, trained directly by Dyson engineers, customers will be able to choose the product that best suits their needs and homes.

Product demonstration areas

The latest and most innovative Dyson technology will be displayed in the center of the store so that users can experiment and verify the effectiveness of the products. Each area has an interactive demonstration area, such as the space to collect dirt and dust on different types of floors with cordless vacuum cleaners; the area where to spray different products and observe how the purifiers are able to control the quality of the air indoors; or the area to compare to other straighteners, how the flexible copper plates of the new Dyson Corrale straightener adapt to shape and shape hair using half damage.

A place where to better understand these technology concepts and get the most out of the products, since the team of experts will guide the consumer through every corner of the space, explaining them and giving them the opportunity to know in depth the machine they are about to buy. , or that they already enjoy in their homes.

In addition, the customer will be able to book their appointment in advance and select the service that interests them the most, such as a private appointment with a personal shopper, purchase advice or answering questions about their machine, and even a private session to care for and be pampered. by professional stylists.

The Beauty Lab

The real novelty of this space is the Beauty Lab, an authentic beauty salon dedicated to hair health, at the back of the store, and equipped with two hairdressing stations and a washing machine. Anyone who loves beauty and hair care will be able to immerse themselves in an oasis of relaxation and well-being thanks to the expert hands of these professionals and the firm’s products.

The focus is on diagnosis and personalized advice so that they can choose the perfect tools for each hair type and style. All styling stations are equipped with the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, the Dyson Airwrap styler and the Dyson Corrale straightener.

In these ad hoc spaces, dedicated to each of the technologies, customers will be able to ‘play’ and interact with the products, such as, for example, with the Dyson Aiwrap styler, which allows the creation of an infinity of different styles.

Once the product is selected, they will be able to customize the leather case of the Dyson Airwrap styler or the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Dyson experts are available to professionally print the initials of your choice on the box for a personal touch.

In addition, a calendar of workshops and thematic activities is planned that, in compliance with safety regulations, will animate the store throughout the months to involve and train the public on different topics, from well-being to home care, passing for air quality and hair health.

www.dyson.es