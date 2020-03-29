In record time, the bagless vacuum giant will produce 15,000 units of its “Covent”, intended to help the patients most affected by coronavirus to maintain their respiratory capacity

As we know, the lack of ventilation devices for the most seriously affected patients, at respiratory level, by the coronavirus, is a crucial issue at this time and for the days to come. This shortage pushes manufacturers to work in an emergency. Even if it means going off the beaten track.

We thus learn, this Thursday, that Dyson, the British giant of bagless aspiration, has decided to contribute to the collective effort by developing, in record time, a significant production of mobile ventilation devices intended to relieve patients with Covid-19.

The “Covent”, developed by Dyson:

An order from the British government for 10,000 ventilators, to support the efforts of the National Health Service of the country, was thus placed near Dyson, confirms the creator of the company, James Dyson.

“A ventilator takes care of a patient who is no longer able to maintain his own airways, but unfortunately there is currently a significant shortage, both in the United Kingdom and in other countries of the world”, wrote the inventor and billionaire.

Dyson said the company has designed and built an entirely new fan, called “CoVent”, since receiving a call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 10 days ago.

“This new device can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and in large quantities,” added the CEO, saying that the new ventilator was designed to “meet the specific needs” of patients with coronavirus.

In addition to the 10,000 units planned for the United Kingdom and expected in April, an additional 5,000 units would be produced and distributed internationally.

“The main challenge was how to design and deliver a new, sophisticated medical product in volume and in an extremely short time,” he added. “The race is now on to put it into production.”

Dyson is not the only company to make such a commitment: in the United States, Ford has announced that it is working with 3M and GE Healthcare to produce medical equipment, including ventilators and protective equipment. GM and Tesla have also pledged to manufacture fans.