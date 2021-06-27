Dyson fans: these models are on sale with up to 90 euros discount | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you can’t handle the high temperatures anymore, right now you can get one of the exclusive Dyson fans with a discount of 90 euros.

Like almost everything Dyson makes, their products are not exactly the cheapest, but you do ensure first-rate quality and after-sales service. In the end, although you pay more than many of its competitors, the peace of mind makes up for it.

It happens in their vacuum cleaners and also in their fans, revolutionary products that use part of the magic of their cyclonic motors to expel a large amount of air and cool a room. If you thought these Dyson fans would never drop in price, now you’re at the perfect time.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

As part of Dyson’s offers for these days, right now you can find two of its fan models with significant discounts.

Dyson fans are characterized by not having blades, but a circular design that expels air. The blades are next to the motor at the bottom and the air passes through a duct so that it comes out faster and cooler.

These models of advanced fans from Dyson are on sale and are sold from their website in Spain with fast delivery and from their local warehouses.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link Heating Purifier

Air purifier with thermostatic control that allows monitoring of the house and programming through its application. Premium model for cleaning odors and particles in the home and office.

This is a 3 in 1 product. Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link It is a cooling fan, but it can also heat the air. At the same time, it also acts as an air purifier.

It unifies in a single design the best of having an air purifier, a fan and a heater. Everything in one place, saving space and money.

With the Dyson Link app you can schedule its operation throughout the week and leave it running just before you get home. So if it is summer you will have it cooling a room, or if it is winter heating it.

Its price is 479 euros, but for a limited time you can find it for 449 euros

Dyson Pure Cool Link

This air purifier also has a fan function, night mode and remote control. Filters 99.95% of particulates, including pollen and PM2.5.

The fan Dyson Pure Cool Link It is the version with a fan function and also an air purifier to eliminate many of the suspended particles that are harmful to your health.

Very similar to the previous model but without a heating function, it shares a design that can rotate horizontally and achieve a certain vertical angle.

You can use it all year round because the purifier only feature doesn’t blow out as much air. It is able to automatically delete 99.95% of allergens and air pollutants down to 0.1 microns. Also bad smells like food or tobacco.

Now, for a limited time, this Dyson Pure Cool Link with control from its application, has gone from costing 449 euros to only 359 euros.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.