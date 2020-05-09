Dynamo Dresden, from the second division of German football, has released the positive for coronavirus of two of its players and that the entire squad is in quarantine.

Dynamo Dresden will not be able to restart the season next weekend as planned. The club has announced that it has placed the entire campus in isolation.

“In recent weeks we have made tremendous personal and logistical efforts to strictly implement all prescribed medical and hygienic measures. We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the German Football League (DFL) to coordinate all the steps to be followed. The fact is that we cannot train or play matches in the next fourteen days “, said the club’s sports manager, Ralf Minge.

After analyzing the situation, the Dresden health office decided on Saturday that the entire staff, including the technical and support staff, must undergo a two-week domestic quarantine.

After the first analyzes, a Dinamo player tested positive for COVID-19. The footballer has been in quarantine since May 3. In the tests carried out on May 4 there were no more cases.

The Mrkus Kauczinski squad resumed training last Thursday. Since then, the team has held two group sessions.

Dynamo Dresden had planned to restart the season next Sunday May 17 against Hannover, but due to quarantine measures, he will not be able to travel to fulfill his commitment to the twenty-sixth day of the Bundesliga 2.

The DFL will decide next Monday how to resolve the matter and if it postpones this meeting or if it delays the start of the competition in this category.

