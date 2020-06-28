Hyundai i10 N Line, the little member of the family has already started to be manufactured and soon we can see it rolling on the streets demonstrating its great design and functionality

After the presentation of the Hyundai i10 N Line At last year’s Frankfurt Auto Show, this little utility vehicle has become a major threat to others. cars of the segment, as it combines the best of sportsmanship with a dynamic design and contrasts that captivate with the naked eye.

Hyundai announced that he Hyundai i10 N Line Its production has already started at the automaker’s plant in Turkey, so it could soon begin to be distributed. This little hatchback now with a sportier face becomes the fourth member of the range to take the dynamic level offered by the N line that is inspired by Hyundai’s high performance N vehicles and is distinguished by special details on the outside and inside.

The i10 N Line features a 1.0L Turbo GDi engine with 100 horsepower, 126 pound-feet of torque and a five-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai i10 N Line.

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Press.

â € œBy giving the i10 a more powerful engine, we are proving that the N Line finish is not just about the new look, but also about the dynamism. By adding these sporty elements to what is a very safe and reliable urban car, we are expanding its appeal to a broader range of customers, ”he shared. Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.

The i10 N Line’s design emphasizes the contrast between smooth surfaces and sharp lines. The fenders as well as the grille were redesigned giving it a dynamic appearance and great presence.

Inside it has the characteristic N family flyerRed ventilation rings and metal pedals give the cabin a sportier feel.

The sale of the new Hyundai i10 N Line It will reach some markets this year, however, the Mexican market seems not to be a destination for this sports car, which would be a great success.

