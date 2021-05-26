DYM Survey | The PP surpasses for the first time the PSOE and would add a majority with Vox

The PP would win the generals if they were held today and could rule with Vox. It is the first time in this legislature that Pablo Casado’s party – which would absorb many voters from Citizens– would overtake the Socialists, who they would lose twenty seats compared to 2019. The other leg of the coalition, United we can, would fall to record lows and stay below the 10%.

According to the DYM survey for 20 minutes, the PP would rise with a 28.1% of the votes and between 121 and 126 seats. It would rise seven points with respect to the last elections and eight if compared to the previous barometer.

DYM barometer of voting intention, Henar de Pedro

Sánchez would fall to second place: would obtain around 100 seats and 24.5% of the votes. In third place, Vox would stop its rise: it would register 16% of the ballots and 53-57 minutes. United We Can, after the departure of Pablo Iglesias, would remain in a score of seats and the 9.3% of the votes. And in fifth place appears Más País, which after the 4-M elections would grow from 2.2% to 5% and would obtain between 4 and 6 seats (now it has 3). The candidacy led by Íñigo Errejón would surpass Cs, which continues to decline and would be sixth, with 2-3 deputies (3.4% of the votes).

The PP could comfortably govern with Vox

With these figures, Married could comfortably rule in alliance with Vox. At the bottom of the fork they would add 174 deputies and, in the discharge, 183. Socialists and United We Can, on the other hand, would have 119 to 125 minutes, far from its current 155 and the bar of the absolute majority, established in the 176 seating.

The rollover scenario that the survey draws is explained by at least two factors. The first is the mobilization of the electorate of PP and Vox: 89% and 87% of those who supported them in 2019 would repeat their vote. In the case of PSOE and UP, those percentages are 63% and 60%, and the purple ones, in addition, have leaks towards More Country (9.9% of their votes) and towards the Socialists (9.4%).

The second is the regrouping of the right around the PP, which would take 33.8% of former Ciudadanos voters.

Consequences departure from Iglesias

Leaders valuation