DYM Survey | Fear of catching coronavirus falls 38 points since autumn

Citizens perceive the improvement in the health situation. This is clear from the DYM survey data for 20 minutes, which reflects that the fear of catching the coronavirus has fallen 38 points since last fall. If in September 2020 53.5% were “very” or “quite” afraid, now the percentage has fallen to 32.7%. In contrast, the number of respondents who have “little” or no fear has grown from 15.4% to 33.2%. Eight months ago, the difference between those who were more and less afraid was 38 points, and now both groups are tied.

By gender, women are more cautious than men –35.9% are afraid compared to 30.4% of men–, while, by age, those over 66 years of age –among whom vaccination is already widespread– are those who are least afraid. People between 36 and 45 years old are, on the other hand, those who are most concerned.

The poll also asks about the state of alarm, which fell on May 9. 49.6% of those surveyed believe that a new extension should have been approved, compared to 43.4% who are satisfied with its completion.

By parties, they were in favor of lengthening the alarmto the voters of PP, United We Can and Citizens, while those of the PSOE and Vox agreed with the chosen date.

After that exceptional status is over, however, three out of five voters believe that the management should have been “more centralized”, instead of giving so much “autonomy” to the communities. Specifically, 59.4% of those surveyed bet on giving more weight to the decisions of the central government, an option that is especially the majority among voters of Vox (78.4%), PP (76.3%), and Cs (62.3%), but also among those of the PSOE (57.1%). Only those of UP believe that it was preferable to give the communities room for action.