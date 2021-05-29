Dylan Unsworth of El Águila de Veracruz threw the first no-hitter of the LMB 2021

The South African pitcher of The Eagle from Veracruz, Dylan Unsworth, made history last night against the Red Devils of Mexico, throwing the first no-hitter of the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

Dylan unsworth got his second win of the season and did it by getting the first no-hitter of the season. Mexican League from Baseball 2021, in the 8-0 victory of The Eagle from Veracruz against the Red Devils of Mexico.

“The shark” Unsworth pitched the full route and stroked perfection until the seventh inning, however he did not lower his level and dominated the Devils, achieving the first no-hitter of the 2021 season of LMB and first of The Eagle since 1995.

FRAME IT IN HISTORY! THE LAST OUT IN THE NO HIT OR CAREER OF @dylansharkie! 🦈🇿🇦 # LaTraditionContinúa 🦅 pic.twitter.com/fzBvn02CKR – The Eagle of Veracruz (@elaguilabeisbol) May 29, 2021

What’s more, Dylan unsworth, is the seventh pitcher (since 1937) of the Veracruz ninth to achieve a no-hitter in the LMB and the first since Julio Hernández, reached the feat on June 20, 1995.

The South African faced 28 batters in his historic game in the LMB and had a line, a walk and a total of three strikeouts with The Eagle from Veracruz.

Now, behind this mountain jewel, Dylan unsworth has in season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball a 6.10 ERA, with nine strikeouts and a pair of wins with Veracruz.