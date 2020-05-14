Dylan Fuentes He stated that he wants people to identify with his music and this time the Colombian singer released his recent single Bipolar in which he worked with the renowned producer and artist Tainy, and in which he shows how difficult it is in a toxic relationship.

“It is a song with which many will feel identified. We have all had a toxic love, many still live that toxic love, so they will feel this lyrics. It is a theme that reflects those couples that is shown as perfect but in They are not really and they have a very toxic relationship, they fight a lot, they come and go, they are those two faces of bipolarity, “Dylan explained.

Bipolar It is the first single from Dylan’s debut album by NEON16’s musical direction. The song, written by Dylan and Rozo, delves into the heartbreaking story of a relationship that becomes toxic when your partner begins to play with your emotions, and the confusion and pain this causes.

The song was produced by Daramola and Tainy in the NEON16 studios in Miami and the music video was filmed in Medellín, Colombia, under the direction of 36 Grados, which already has 3.2 million views on YouTube.

Dylan She has also worked with J Quiles, Lennox and Llane on the song “Tu amiga”, which has 15 million views on YouTube. In this sense, the singer affirmed that collaborations are fundamental in his music and stressed that the urban genre has become increasingly stronger due to joint work.

“I thank all the artists who have opened the way for urban and Latin music because thanks to them these genres have reached the whole world. I would like to continue collaborating and creating music with the best talents in order to reach more people” he indicated.

