Many players have been waiting for this great news and it is that, finally, Dying Light 2 it is near the end of its development. Its official presentation in 2018 caused many users to closely follow the tracks shared by the studio and, it seems, we will soon be able to learn a little more. Quite a good announcement after the company announced a delay in January the release date indefinitely.

Since that confirmation, many have been the rumors that the study was going through a complicated development, even hinting at problems in the study, although everything was denied by the company itself. And now, Dying Light 2 chief designer Tymon Smektala, has been in charge to mention that all this information is false and even deepens the development of the game and how it progresses as expected.

He mentions that development is progressing as planned in his internal calendar, which they reviewed at the beginning of the year. A project that started four years ago and whose foundations are the same as from the beginning. However, like all creative work, its natural process is the result of the evolution of its individual components, such as optimization or expansion of elements.

But he did not hesitate to indicate that the project is already in the final phase of its development and that they are preparing to be able to confirm a launch date soon. All this thanks to a team that is working on the announcement of the date, so now you can only ask the players to trust them since it is the last stage and they need this support. Of course, we remind you that Dying LIght 2 has plans its premiere on PC, Xbox One and PS4, also awaiting its premiere on PS5 and Xbox Series X.