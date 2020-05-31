Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After the significant support Techland has given Dying Light even several years after its premiere, the launch of the second installment is drawing much attention from fans. However, at the beginning of the year we learned that the game was delayed, and rumors about alleged development problems discouraged some. Although all this, combined with the setbacks derived from the coronavirus (COVID-19), could augur that there is still time for the title to be ready. The truth is very different, since the developer recently stated that the development of Dying Light 2 has already entered the last phase.

In an interview with The Escapist, Ola Sondej, the studio’s senior public relations manager, reaffirmed that there are no creative problems within Techland and that the progress of the game is according to plan, contrary to what a report had pointed out weeks ago.

In case you missed it: Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2 will feature DLC and post-launch support.

“We have had the same Dying Light 2 base for over 4 years. The fundamentals have remained the same since we started working in production. However, the natural process for any creative work in the game is the evolution of the individual components. This is dictated by factors such as the optimization, improvement or extension of some extremely promising elements ”, Sondej confessed.

Techland wants to surprise with the announcement of the release date of Dying Light 2

On the other hand, game design leader Tymon Smektala was questioned about when the release date will be revealed and whether Dying Light 2 will have support for the Xbox Series X’s Smart Delivery feature. Unfortunately, the developer did not give details, but He anticipated that they will surprise fans when they release the information and that development entered the final stage, so we could soon hear about the release date.

“There is a full team at Techland working on the announcement of the title release date and every accompanying information, and I know they want to surprise the players, so I don’t want to ruin them or our community. The only thing I can say is that you trust us, it is the last stretch of this project and we need your support, ”said Smektala.

Are you waiting to know the release date of Dying Light 2? Would you like the title to have support for Smart Delivery? Tell us in the comments.

After the revelation of the PlayStation 5 control, the DualSense, the Tymon Smektala spoke highly of the peripheral and mentioned that it could be one of the best in history.

Dying Light 2 was set to debut in the spring of this year, but was delayed in January. So far no new release date is known, but it is expected to be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more about him if you check his file.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.