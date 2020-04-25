Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Sony has opted for another type of strategy in terms of revealing its new console and so far we only know its technical details and the control that will accompany us for the next few years, the DualSense. According to official information, this controller stands out, among other things, for its haptic functions on the triggers and apparently, this detail will be the key to the gaming experience and is already drawing the attention of developers, such as those of Dying Light 2. .

During an interview with PushSquare (via Wccftech), Tymon Smektala, head of design for Dying Light 2, spoke about DualSense, the PlayStation 5 controller, the advantages that, according to his perspective, it will have for the next generation of consoles. Initially, the creative highlighted the design of the control which he considered very good, although he made it clear that it is missing to have it in his hands to issue a final verdict. Of course, he took the opportunity to highlight its futuristic appearance: “I love the DualSense control. It is an incredible design, as futuristic as we should expect in 2020, the science fiction times in which we already live. In terms of shape, we need Seeing how it will fit in my hands, but just looking at it seems good to me. I think it has a chance to be one of the best controls ever, big enough but neat and modern at the same time. “

Subsequently, Smektala did not hesitate to point out the DualSense technology in terms of its haptic functions and adaptive buttons as an essential element for the new game proposals, to the extent that, he thinks, they will change the history of video games forever: “I also believe that haptic feedback and adaptive triggers can change the way we play, much more than what people expect right now. I’m curious about overall strength. It looks so stylish I wonder if it will survive accidental drops and anger But overall, although I know the initial opinions were mixed, for me it is absolutely fantastic. “

