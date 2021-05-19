Dyego and Dídac lead a solvent Barça on the Burela court

05/18/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has prevailed this Tuesday with authority on the Pescados Rubén Burela court by 1-4 and he already has only two points behind the four teams that lead the table: Jimbee Cartagena, ElPozo Murcia, Palma Futsal and Levante UD.

BUR

FCB

RUBÉN BURELA FISH, 1

(0 + 1): Edu (p.), Giasson, Iago Míguez (1), Javi Rodríguez, Álex Diz -five starting-, Matamoros, Lucho, David Pazos, Renato and Diego Quintela.

FC BARCELONA, 4

(1 + 3): Dídac (p., 1), Aicardo, Marcenio, Dyego (2), Ximbinha (1) -starting five-, André Coelho, Daniel, Esquerdinha, Bernat Povill, Matheus and Joselito.

REFEREES

González Moreta and Sánchez Chamorro (Castilian-Leonese). They showed a yellow card to the local Diego Quintela (21:39) and Javi Rodríguez (35:29).

GOALS

0-1, Dídac (8:09); 1-1, Iago Míguez (28:18); 1-2, Dyego (28:55); 1-3, Dyego (31:30); 1-4, Ximbinha (38:30).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 32nd matchday of the men’s futsal First Division league played at the Vista Alegre Pavilion (Burela).

The shock came only three days after the disappointing draw on the track at Jaén Paraíso Interior in a match in which the victory escaped with two seconds remaining and in front was a Galician team that had linked two draws and two victories at home.

The Barça left very active and enjoyed the first two occasions. In the first minute Dídac made his first ‘excursion’ to test a successful Edu and in the second minute the local goal prevented Aicardo’s goal behind a wall with Ximbinha, the great signaled in that duel in Jaén because of Andreu’s criticism Square.

El Burela reacted with two actions led by former Blaugrana Diego Quintela at five minutes, but when he was better he received the 0-1 in a raid by Dídac, who beat Edu with a powerful shot when he saw that no one came out.

From there those of Andreu Plaza controlled the game quite well and only the local goalkeeper and the lack of ‘punch’ prevented the score from moving further in the first half. Dídac was able to repeat in 10 ‘ behind a wall with Aicardo and Dyego he tested the Galician goalkeeper on two occasions.

El Burela was planted with five fouls at 7:00 before the break and Sito Rivera threatened with an attack of five that he only used for a few seconds. The azulgranas looked for one against one without a prize despite the arrivals of Marcenio and the young Bernat Povill. In the other goal, David Pazos beat Joselito’s back, but shot wide.

The public was able to attend the game with reduced capacity

| TWITTER

In the resumption Quintela was about to establish the tie in the 23 ‘ with a powerful shot that André Coelho took out under the sticks who continues to take steps forward. In any case, the premises had improved quite noticeably.

Then a rival grabbed Ximbinha near the area, fell and the referees whistled retention. But it was a fault! The fact is that the game had changed and Iago ´Míguez drew at pleasure in the 28th minute at the far post from Álex Diz, but just 37 seconds later Dyego made it 1-2 in his usual play facing and kicking. If they let him out for his good leg, bad business for rivals.

Absent the injured Sergio Lozano, the azulgrana captain completed his ‘double’ just a minute and a half later in a traced action, although this time he came out and beat Edu with his theoretical less good leg, the left … but they are both magnificent.

Dyego was a nightmare for the Burela

| fcb

Before Matamoros put on his yellow jersey for good at 4:30 left, Álex Diz finished off against the outside of the post in a good local attack while passing by 15 ‘. Therefore, the party would be decided in the attack of five with a very complicated company for Burela.

And the party finished sentencing him a Ximbinha to whom this goal will come very well after what happened in Jaén. The Brazilian took advantage of the great Barça defense in the inferiority to establish the 1-4 with 1:31 of the end to get closer to only two points of the quartet that leads the table.