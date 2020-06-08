Paulo Dybala you are ready for return. The Juventus forward has acknowledged that he has already overcome the coronavirus, he was one of the footballers of the infected team, and although he is not yet 100% physically if enough to compete again.

06/07/2020

Sport.es

“I have had the coronavirus,” said the footballer who has been involved in the eSport event ‘Gamers without borders’. “Now I am much better,” he explained. “I still don’t feel 100% physically, but I have improved a lot and I am recovering sensations,” he adds.

Dybala, like most footballers, returning to training and having contact with the ball has helped him regain sensations. “Soccer is making a comeback with a return to training. Soon we will be able to do what we like the most, play soccer, “he added.

Dybala continues to work hard to reach the best conditions for the resumption of competition, suspended by the health crisis that also in Italy created the coronavirus pandemic. Juventus reopens the show on Friday with the Cup semi-final against Milan. “I hope I can have fun and entertain the fans. It is going to be a very intense few weeks, with many games in a row to complete the season. Everyone will have the opportunity to participate and, therefore, we will see a different game every day. it will be awesome“he concluded.