Paulo Dybala Yesterday he joined the training sessions that Juventus is carrying out in the Continassa camp, where some players began the set-up on Tuesday in view of the return of the competition under the security protocol. In the middle of this week, the Argentinean had already confirmed that he had overcome the coronavirus after giving four positives in the previous two months, but it was not until yesterday that he put on his boots and returned to exercising with his teammates.

05/09/2020 at 17:26

CEST

SPORT.es

The jewel He was diagnosed with Covid-19 last March and despite the improvement in his health, it was not until Wednesday when he received the desired negative in the tests. “My (smiling) face says it all, I’m finally healed,” the forward wrote on Instagram. His teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi They also became infected and announced their recovery along with 14 other Serie A players.

Dybala He admitted that he suffered from strong symptoms at the beginning of the illness, with pain in the muscles and in the head, but said that he had been feeling well for several weeks, pending tests to certify his recovery. The Argentine, who stayed during these weeks at his home in Turin with his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, began training individually yesterday at the Juventus sports center.

He arrived there by car around 11 in the morning and was enthusiastically received. Then he put on his boots, his uniform, and ran out onto the lawn. The Covid-19 infection has lasted 46 days, an eternity. Now, the player is prepared to help his team when the ball rolls again in Series A.

.