Paulo Dybala still would not have overcome the coronavirus. ANDhe Juventus player has tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth time in the last six weeks.

04/29/2020

Act at 12:21

CEST

On March 21, the Argentine forward reported on his social networks that the coronavirus test had been carried out and had tested positive: “I wanted to inform you that we have just received the results of the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I tested positive. Fortunately we are in perfect condition. Thank you for your messages and greetings to all, “wrote the Argentine soccer player on his official Twitter account.

Dybala he was one of the first footballers to catch it after his teammate at Juventus, Daniele Rugani, was the first confirmed case in the ‘bianconero’ box.

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, announced that from next May 4 professional or non-professional athletes (but recognized of national interest by the Italian Olympic Committee) they can re-train individually, while Collective training in team sports will resume on the 18th. However, the sports minister, Vicenzo Spadafora, was in favor of ending the season.

