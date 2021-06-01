Dybala gives himself a Lamborghini for achieving a football brand

Enlarge

ACD May 31, 2021

Dybala, one of the most popular footballers in Italy, has given himself a Lamborghini Aventador for his 100th goal with Juventus.

Paulo dybalaIn case you are not a great soccer fan, he is an Argentine striker who currently plays for Juventus in Turin alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football player just scored his 100th goal with the Italian team (in 251 games, which is not bad at all) and has decided to celebrate it as a player of his category can afford.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, whim of 500,000 euros

And it is not like when you turn your birthday or want to treat yourself to a promotion at work or good news. It is not the same level. Dybala has a stratospheric annual salary of 7.5 million euros (plus a million more that falls for advertising) and with that amount of money, getting a supercar is like when you buy a television.

Thus, the Argentine footballer has decided to reward himself and acquire the car of his dreams: a yellow Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. Dybala himself tells it like this: «With the Aventador, it was love at first sight. I waited a few years before buying it, but now it is an honor and a privilege to have one.

Powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 740 hp, accelerating from 0-100 km / h in 3.0 seconds and reaching a top speed of 350 km / h, the Dybala Aventador S features exteriors in New Giallo Orion and interiors in Nero Ade with Giallo Ade stitching.

«A Lamborghini has to be yellow. I love its striking appearance and I identify perfectly with it: it is young and provokes strong emotions, both when looking at it and when driving it ”, adds Dybala.

We do not know the price that the Argentine footballer has had to pay for this Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, since it is surely personalized (something that increases its value) or perhaps he has obtained some type of discount for being a VIP client. What we have clear is that if you approach a dealer of the Italian brand you will have to pay more than 500,000 euros for it.