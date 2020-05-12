The Argentinian Paulo Dybala, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur and the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado continue with their set-up at the sports center of the Juventus with an eye on the possible resumption of A series, waiting for him to return to Turin the Argentinian Gonzalo Higuain.

05/12/2020

Act at 13:57

CEST

EFE

After recovering from the coronavirus on May 6, Dybala returned to train at the Continassa sports center on Saturday and from there he exercised daily, also working on Sunday, on the day off given to his players by the coach Maurizio Sarri.

Bentancur, Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Carlo Pinsoglio, Daniele Rugani, Bosnian Miralem Pjanic and Welshman are also exercising individually according to the indications of the Italian Government. Aaron Ramsey reported the Juventus it’s a statement.

The portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Turin on May 4 from Madeira, is training at his house because he must comply with fifteen days of quarantine before being able to go to the Juventus sports center.

The Turin team is only waiting for two of the eleven footballers who had left Italy to return to their countries in the most acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic: the Argentine Gonzalo Higuain and french Adrien Rabiot.

Higuaín has been in Argentina since March 19 and is expected to return to Turin next Friday. to respect then two weeks of quarantine before training at the Juventino sports center.

According to the latest indications from the Government, Serie A clubs will be able to train as a team again from May 18, Although they must do so in compliance with strict security measures to avoid the risk of contagion.

