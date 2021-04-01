Dybala apologizes for not respecting anti-coronavirus rules: “I was wrong”

04/01/2021 at 7:54 PM CEST

Argentine Paulo Dybala, Juventus Turin forward, apologized for participating in the night between this Wednesday and Thursday, along with his teammates, the Brazilian Arthur Melo and the American Weston McKennie, in a night party prohibited by the Italian anti-coronavirus rules.

“I know that in such a difficult time in the world due to Covid-19 it would be better not to be wrong, but I was wrong staying out for dinner. It was not a party, but I was also wrong and I apologize.”Dybala wrote on his Instagram account.

The dinner, which according to the Italian media was an evening party, was organized at McKennie’s house on a hill near Turin (north) and had between ten and twenty guests, including Dybala, Arthur and their respective families.

The police, probably warned by the neighbors, went to McKennie’s house at around 11:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. GMT) and fined those present.

The dinner was organized with less than three days left before the important derby against Torino next Saturday, an appointment in which Juventus is prohibited from failing after a very negative season so far.

Andrea Pirlo’s team, who before the international break, he lost 0-1 at home to the recently promoted Benevento, is third and is ten points behind the leader Inter Milan, in addition to having been eliminated by Porto in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Of course, the Juventine team won the Italian Super Cup and is a finalist in the Italian Cup.