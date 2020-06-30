The OPPO Find X2 Pro’s front camera achieves a score of 72 in DxOMark, but it is the worst in this year’s high-end.

The family OPPO Find X2 was officially presented last March, specifically the Find X2 Pro that we could analyze and X2. A series that over time has added new members, such as the OPPO Find X2 Lite. Months after its official announcement, the OPPO Find X2 Pro front camera has gone through DxOMark, the well-known benchmark, obtaining a really low score, being the worst front camera of the high-end of 2020.

The popular benchmark has shared in its official blog its analysis of the OPPO Find X2 Pro front camera, which has obtained a average score of 72, which make him the worst high-end selfie camera of 2020. It is striking that other smartphones with an average score lower than that of the Chinese company’s terminal offer a better score when it comes to taking selfies, such as the Meitu T9, which for photographs achieved a score of 73, or iPhone X, with 74 points for photos. For its part, the OPPO Find X2 Pro has achieved a total score of 67 when taking pictures with your front camera.

As we have already mentioned, in the photographic section of the front camera, the OPPO Find X2 Pro has achieved a score of 67 and from DxOMark highlight that the smartphone of the Chinese company offers in its photographs selfies a quality that is a little behind of the rest of high-end devices and that the self-portrait does not match the excellent performance of its rear cameras. As points in favor, the popular benchmark stresses that the terminal offers a wide depth of focus, accurate facial exposures in most conditions, Precise white balance with flash and nice bokeh shots.

It may interest you | This Motorola mobile has a better camera than the iPhone 11 or the Google Pixel 4, according to DxOMark.

OPPO Find X2 Pro front camera achieves a score of 72 in DxOMark

However, the OPPO phone’s front camera also features a number of drawbacksAs it offers limited dynamic range and inconsistent activation. In addition, the popular benchmark also highlights as points for improvement in photography that there are many visible artifacts, a yellow color in most conditions and low detail in all conditions.

As for the video, the OPPO Find X2 Pro has obtained 79 points, and the popular DxOMark benchmark highlights that performance in this regard is slightly better in general features. As points in favor, the analysis highlights a good facial exposure in most conditions, a good focus on faces and accurate white balance. In contrast, there is very limited dynamic range, pitch shifting artifacts, and ineffective stabilization.

In conclusion, the well-known DxOMark benchmark indicates that the front camera of the OPPO Find X2 Pro is the worst of the high-end of this year and that said front sensor Does not live up to the excellent performance of the rear camera from the same phone.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Explica.co