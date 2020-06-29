The iPhone SE has a state-of-the-art processor inside, but its photographic section is at the height of terminals such as the Google Pixel 3a or the iPhone XR of 2018.

Introduced in late April this year, the new iPhone SE It came to please all those users who want to have in their hands a powerful phone while compact. With its 4.7-inch screen and quite controversial frames, the new member of the Apple family has the same power as its older brother the iPhone 11 Pro thanks to its A13 processor.

However, and how could it be otherwise because of its price, the similarities between the small iPhone and the 11 Pro end there. The DxOMark portal has tested the iPhone SE of 2020 and the truth is that the photographic section was not what was expected. Far from disappointing, the results could have been better and it is that despite costing 489 euros, iPhone SE is very far (as far as photography is concerned) from the best mobiles on the market.

For DxOMark, the iPhone SE of 2020 lives up to devices of 2018

The 2020 iPhone SE has achieved a score of 101, surpassed by models like the ASUS ZenFone 6 or Motorola Edge + and on par with other devices such as the always interesting Google Pixel 3a or the iPhone XR of 2018, device that by the way was a total sales success in 2019.

According to DxOMark, iPhone SE generally takes pictures of similar quality to those of iPhone 11 however, since it does not have an ultra wide-angle module and therefore loses many other functions, the final results are not comparable. Now, the thing improves when speaking of the front camera, placing itself in similar positions as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G.

For DxOMark, the positive points of this iPhone SE were:

Accurate exposure

Good dynamic range

Vivid colors

Great detail

Correct use of the flash

While the negatives:

Poor zoom

Low detail in low light

High noise in night shots without flash

Bokeh problems

Now, the iPhone SE may not be in the highest position but remember that it is a terminal of 489 euros. A device that comes to compete with the mid-range of Android and has much higher power thanks to its latest generation processor. A perfect terminal for all those looking for the power of a high-end in a contained body

.

